Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Psychopaths, the horror pic from Glass Eye Pix written and directed by Mickey Keating. The film premiered this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and now will get a day-and-date theatrical/VOD release in January 2018.

The pic follows the paths of multiple serial killers as they cross on one single, blood-soaked night — including one with the soul of a recently executed serial killer as he descends back to Earth, an escaped mental patient who thinks she’s living in the 1950s glamour world, and a masked contract killer who stalks the city with his own agenda. Ashley Bell, James Landry Hébert, Mark Kassen, Angela Trimbur, Ivana Shein, Jeremy Gardner and Sam Zimmerman star.

Cam McLellan, Al Lewison, Jenn Wexler, William Day Frank and Keating are producers. Larry Fessenden is executive producer.

Samuel Goldwyn and Glass Eye previously teamed on the acquisition of Ana Asensio’s SXSW winner Most Beautiful Island, which is set for a fall release.