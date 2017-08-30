In the IFC Midnight documentary 78/52, director Alexandre O. Phillippe thoroughly dissects the memorable — and terrifying — shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s game-changing horror film Psycho. With the help of filmmakers, critics, and fans including Guillermo del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eli Roth and Peter Bogdanovich, the docu pulls back the shower curtain and takes a stab at breaking down the scene frame by frame.

The title 78/52 refers to the 78 setups and the 52 cuts in the shower scene, which took one-quarter of the film’s four-week shooting schedule. That single, well-orchestrated scene where Janet Leigh’s Marion Crane was murdered by Anthony Perkins’ Norman Bates posing as his mother not only redefined the genre but made audiences opt for baths.

The film is an Exhibit A Pictures production, produced by Kerry Deignan Roy; and co-produced by Oliver Schwehm of ARTE G.E.I.E., Chad Herschberger of Milkhaus, Annick Mahnert of Screen Division, and Robert Muratore of EXA. Felix Gill of Sensorshot Productions, Joey Porcelli and Randy Pharo served as executive producers.

78/52 opens in theaters and will be available on demand October 13.