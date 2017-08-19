The family of former Joel Silver assistant Carmel Musgrove has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hollywood producer, his Silver Pictures and his personal chef surrounding Musgrove’s death in August 2015.

The 28-year-old Musgrove was found drowned in Bora Bora by local authorities on the beach near the Four Seasons Hotel where she was vacationing with Silver, his family and employees. Musgrove’s friends had started searching for her after attempts to reach her the night before were unsuccessful. She was found in the early morning hours in a lagoon near her hotel room.

The lawsuit (read it here), filed by Musgrove’s parents and her estate today in Los Angeles Superior Court, says a French investigation revealed that over-consumption of alcohol and cocaine, fatigue cause by overwork, heat stroke and “a midnight swim during unfavorable conditions” led to her drowning.

The suit alleges that Silver’s chef Martin Herold provided Musgrove with cocaine, and “the Silver Defendants, themselves or through their agents, committed wrongful acts by furnishing Carmel with excessive amounts of alcohol, furnishing her with cocaine, creating excessive fatigue by requiring performance of work functions during the Silver’s [sic] family vacation” which included her suffering heat stroke during a fishing trip.

It claims those acts “caused, or contributed to the cause of Carmel’s death.”