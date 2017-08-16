Prime Focus Technologies has today weighed in on the recent leak of an episode of HBO’s Game Of Thrones, which it processes for Star India. Four people were arrested in India this week after episode 4 of Season 7 of the Emmy-winning series leaked online ahead of its scheduled airing. The leak is unrelated to the recent HBO hack. Those arrested have been charged with criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses. Three of the alleged perpetrators are employees of Prime Focus Technologies. The fourth is a former employee. In its statement today, PFT acknowledged “an illegal breach of obligations by current and former employees of Prime Focus Technologies.” PFT founder and CEO, Ramki Sankaranarayanan said, “It is important to note that this was not a system hack. It was an illegal breach of obligations by the concerned persons despite PFT’s continual internal emphasis on protocols of content security and ethical practices. We deeply regret and condemn this incident – and affirm our strong resolve to continue the fight against content-related crimes.” GOT is distributed locally by Star India, a Fox subsidiary. It noted that this is the first time in its history an incident of this nature has occurred.

The Venice Film Festival has added a world-premiere screening of Jean Rouch’s short Cousin, Cousine (1985-1987). Not to be confused with the Oscar-nominated 1975 Jean-Charles Tacchella film (or its 1989 American remake), this is the only film Rouch made in Venice and is being shown in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth. The short has been restored by the CNC in collaboration with the Fondation Jean Rouch and the Association Centenaire Jean Rouch 2017. It will screen in Venice Classics where documentary L’Enigma Di Jean Rouch A Torino – Cronaca Di Un Film Raté is also lined up. Rouch, who died in 2004, was a French ethnographer and director and made over 180 films.

Oscar-winning editor Paul Hirsch, whose credits include Carrie, Star Wars, Footloose and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, is set to be honored at Poland’s Camerimage festival. He’ll be given the Camerimage Award To Editor With Unique Visual Sensitivity in Bydgoszcz in November. Hirsch won an Academy Award for editing Star Wars in 1977 with Marcia Lucas and Richard Chew and he made eleven films with his mentor, director Brian De Palma. Further credits throughout his career include Steel Magnolias, Ray and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The 25th Camerimage will take place from November 11-18.

China’s Baoshan District is planning to build the Middle Kingdom’s largest-screen cinema at a former container dock by the Yangtze River, Shanghai Daily reports. The ball-shaped cinema will have a diameter of about 35 meters and, with a screen at 22.4 meters wide and 12 meters tall, it will be the third biggest in the world after Sydney and Singapore. Completion is expected in 2019. The cinema itself will be able to hold 380 moviegoers and will become a cultural landmark of Changtan near Shanghai. It will join other cultural venues that are going up in the area which is being transformed into an upmarket residential zone and tourist attraction, the newspaper said.