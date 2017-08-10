EXCLUSIVE: Stephan James, who most recently starred in the Gina Prince-Blythewood-created Fox drama series Shots Fired, has joined Primary Wave Entertainment’s talent roster.

Last year, the Canadian-born actor starred as decorated track and field Olympian Jesse Owens in the Stephen Hopkins-directed biopic Race from Focus Features.

In addition, James, who got his start on the long running teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, has appeared in such films as Ava DuVernay’s Selma, opposite David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey, Tristar’s When The Game Stands Tall, as well as TV miniseries The Book Of Negroes for BET and CBC.

James continues to be repped by Innovative and Noble Caplan Abrams.