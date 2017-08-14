Another star of Warner Horizon’s Pretty Little Liars is staying in the Warner Bros. TV fold following the series’ seven-season run on Freeform. Shay Mitchell has formed production company Amore & Vita Productions and has signed an exclusive multi-year pod deal at WBTV.

Under the pact, Mitchell and producing partner David Dean Portelli will develop ideas for new scripted and non-scripted programming for broadcast, cable, on-demand/streaming and digital platforms via Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and WBTVG’s digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

The agreement also includes a talent holding deal for Mitchell as an actress. As part of the pact, Mitchell has been tapped to co-star opposite Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail in Warner Horizon’s upcoming psychological thriller drama You at Lifetime, from executive producers/writers Greg Berlanti & Sera Gamble.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story about an obsessive, yet brilliant twentysomething (Badgley) who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams (Lail) fall in love with him. “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the Internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle — and person — in his way.

Mitchell will play Peach Salinger. With vast resources and family money, Peach is the controlling queen bee of Beck’s (Lail) inner circle of privileged friends. She has her sights set on Joe (Badgley), in a way that feels oddly adversarial with Beck.

You hails from Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and A&E Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers. Luca Padovan and Zach Cherry also co-star.

Mitchell is best known for her leading role as Emily Fields on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars which just wrapped its seventh and final season. At WBTV, she joins her former PLL co-star Lucy Hale, which toplines the studio’s new CW dramedy series Life Sentence.

Mitchell will next be seen in Cadaver, a horror thriller from Screen Gems set to release in 2018. She is repped by APA, David Dean Management and attorney Robert Strent.