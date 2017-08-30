Writer-producer Charlie Craig has signed with Verve. He most recently served as executive producer/co-showrunner on Freeform’s flagship drama Pretty Little Liars, which wrapped its seven-season run in June. Before that, he was a co-executive producer on The 100 for the CW, an executive producer on Freeform’s PLL spinoff Ravenswood and a co-exec producer on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles. He also did a stint as an executive producer on Syfy’s Eureka.

Craig, who did not have an agency representation, continues to be managed by Rob Golenberg.