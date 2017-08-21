With a vital death, a powerful meet-up between old lovers, city power plays plus online leaks and facing the penultimate episode of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, last night’s Power hit a season high among viewers.

In what is the fifth best the Starz drama has ever done, Sunday’s 9 PM “That Ain’t Me” Season 4 episode snared an audience of 1.9 million. That’s the best the Courtney Kemp created Power has done since the 2.01 million who watched the Season 3 finale back on September 25 last year. The all-time top viewership for Power remains the 2.26 million who watched the first run of the Season 3 debut of July 17, 2016.

Last night’s episode saw a rise of 13% in total sets of eyeballs over the Season 4 premiere of June 25 this year. Up 5% from last week, the penultimate Season 3 episode aired as the last several episodes of this cycle were posted online a few weeks ago. The Chris Albrecht run premium cabler has vowed “legal action against the responsible parties.”

On linear and multi-platform viewing, Power was averaging an audience of around 8 million per episode in Season 3. So far this season, on the same metrics, the show is averaging 8.4 million viewers an episode, a rise of 5%. Starz doesn’t generally release week-to-week numbers for the use on their app, but insiders say that the big jump that the Season 4 debut saw is also continuing for the series.

Lawyers and app aside, that certainly cements that the leaks haven’t hurt the Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson co-starring series one bit. In fact, like the highs GoT has been hitting despite leaks the HBO show has had, the rise for last night’s Power episode follows the nearly 10% uptick that the August 13 airing had, which was after the leaks appeared online. With next week seeing a Season 4 marathon, the Power finale is set to air on September 3.

Renewed last year for both a Season 4 and 5, the next cycle of Power is expected to debut in summer 2018.

The Season 4 debut of lead-out Survivor’s Remorse also brought some good news for Starz last night The basketball family drama EP’d by Lebron James scored 975,000 viewers in its 10 PM slot. That’s just 36,000 short of the all-time SR high that the third episode of Season 3 hit back on July 31, 2016. In numbers that any outlet like to seem it is also up 11% from the Season 3 debut of July 24 last year.