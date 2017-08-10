As Pop grows its original programming slate, the CBS/Lionsgate-owned network has hired Kent Rees for the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Rees, who moves to Pop from Pivot TV where he served as General Manager, begins his new job August 14, reporting to president Brad Schwartz. Rees will oversee Pop’s brand strategy, creative and research in addition to consumer, ad sales and affiliate marketing. In addition, he will lead Pop’s digital business, as the network forges new paths to engage viewers across social media and emerging platforms.

Rees is credited with helping build Pivot TV’s brand from scratch. As GM, he also oversaw successful launches of Please Like Me, Fortitude, the Emmy-winning Hit Record on TV and over 10 other original programs across all platforms. He also created award-winning digital content in addition to his management of the Pivot.tv marketing strategy.

Prior to Pivot, Rees was with Bedrocket Media Ventures, where he led brand and digital marketing for a series of YouTube channels. Before that, he served as EVP of Marketing and Creative Services for Current TV, where he launched Countdown with Keith Olbermann. Rees also served as SVP Marketing at IFC where he spearheaded the network’s “Always On. Slightly Off” rebrand, and was behind the launch of Peabody-winning Portlandia, among other shows and digital content.

“It is rare that you get to add such an accomplished media crusader, brand-builder and digital innovator to your executive team,” said Schwartz. “Kent has a demonstrated track record of building disruptive channels, break-through multi-platform brands and award-winning creative. As we leap from emerging network to prominent media brand, there is truly nobody better to help get us there. We are lucky to have him join our extraordinary team.”