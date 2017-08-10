Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, whose acclaimed Israeli political thriller series Fauda streams on Netflix, are expanding their relationship with the Internet network in a big way with two English-language drama projects.

The first, an untitled terrorism drama, has received a straight-to-series order with Raz also attached to star. The second, a political espionage thriller titled Hit and Run, is currently in development at the internet TV network.

Created by Issacharoff and Raz and inspired by actual events, the greenlighted untitled series follows a high-stakes global operation by the CIA and Israel’s central intelligence agency Mossad to track down and kill one of the world’s most wanted terrorists.

In Hit and Run, currently in development, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

Both series will be executive produced by Raz and Issacharoff, along with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment. Hit and Run also is exec produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

“Lior and Avi are excellent storytellers and we’re proud to expand our relationship with them,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “We’re drawn to the global vision they have for their projects, each infused with drama, urgency, and relevance to our modern era.”

Yes/Netflix

The second season of Raz and Issacharoff’s political thriller Fauda, which also stars Raz and was acquired by Netflix last year, will premiere in 2018 on the internet TV network in all territories globally outside of Israel and France.

“We are incredibly excited to start these projects with Netflix,”said Raz and Issacharoff. “It is an honor for us to continue our relationship with them and we are thrilled to be expanding our stories to be shared worldwide,”

Raz and Issacharoff are repped by UTA and Principato-Young.