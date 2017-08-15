Ordinarily, it wouldn’t be terribly interesting to learn that a new kids entertainment company just named a Chief Revenue Officer. But Pocket.watch (until recently spelled Pocketwatch) isn’t an ordinary company with A-list backers including Third Wave Digital, United Talent Agency, CBS chief Les Moonves, actor Robert Downey Jr., and film and music producer Jon Landau.

The firm, which raised $6 million in March, says today that it hired Stone Newman to help it develop owned and operated YouTube channels and drive licensing and merchandising initiatives.

He comes to Pocket.watch from Genius Brands International, where he was President – Global Consumer Products Licensing, Worldwide Content Sales and Marketing. Newman also co-founded Sababa Toys.

In addition to the CRO announcement, Pocket.watch said it it has forged its first content partnership with HobbyKidsTV. Early this month it said that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will develop and produce a live-action sketch comedy called Pocket.watch Presents Skoogle.

Newman joins a management team led by CEO Chris Williams (former Maker Studios Chief Audience Officer), Chief Content Officer Albie Hecht (former Nickelodeon Entertainment President), Chief Strategy Officer Jon Moonves (who has repped Ray Romano, Michelle & Robert King, Marc Cherry and Nia Vardalos), and board member Allen DeBevoise (Machinima’s co-founder)

“Stone is what I would call a mythical CRO, an executive who can do it all from merchandising, to content sales, to cultivating sponsorship opportunities,” Williams says. “He combines the right mix of big company experience, with a roll up your sleeves startup attitude, to help us achieve our goals during this explosive stage in our business.”

Newman calls Pocket.watch “a revolutionary business” with “incredible revenue opportunities. I never thought I’d say this, but being a father of toddler twin girls and a 7 ½ year old son, I can’t wait to bring my new work home to my kids.”