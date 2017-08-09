Phillip Noyce, who has directed such films as The Bone Collector and Salt, is on board to helm World War II action thriller The Devil’s Brigade, which will begin principal photography at the end of this year in France.

The film tells the true story of how Davie Berman, the only Jewish member of the Luciano mob, is requested by the U.S. military to help turn the tide of events against the Germans in Italy. In organizing a team of Sicilian Cosa Nostra to work with the Americans, he almost single-handedly drives the Germans out of the southern region of Italy, and returns to America as a decorated hero.

Moshe Diamant will produce the pic with Foresight Unlimited handling international sales. Casting is underway.

Noyce is currently in production on the new Fox TV medical drama The Resident starring Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry and recently completed crime thriller Above Suspicion for Bold Films with Emilia Clarke, Thora Birch and Jack Huston. The Australian-born director’s previous work also includes The Giver, Clear And Present Danger, and Patriot Games.

Noyce is repped by WME, Cameron Creswell Agency, and Fineman Entertainment.

Foresight production slate includes Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure, with Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, and Samuel L. Jackson; Rob Cohen’s The Hurricane Heist, starring Toby Kebbell and Maggie Grace; Michael Mailer’s Blind, starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin; and the $130M sci-fi epic Inversion.