EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Justice star Philip Winchester is returning to the Dick Wolf NBC universe with a co-starring role on veteran Law & Order: SVU. Winchester will reprise his character from Chicago Justice, Peter Stone, who was Assistant State’s Attorney in Chicago and will now be ADA in New York City where SVU is set. Winchester will first appear around the midpoint of SVU‘s upcoming 19th season.

Stone has a special connection to New York and the Law & Order franchise. He is from New York, and his father is Benjamin Stone, an ADA on the first four seasons of the mothership Law & Order series, played by Michael Moriarty. This would make for an organic integration of the character into SVU. The move also underscores the fluidity of the Wolf series, which a built like a universe, with characters making seamless transitions from one show to another. Winchester started on Chicago PD and has done three episodes of the cop drama in addition to his lead role on Chicago Justice.

Winchester is the second series regular from Chicago Justice to move onto another Dick Wolf series following NBC’s decision in May to cancel the legal drama after one season. Co-Star Jon Seda is returning to his previous show, Chicago PD, as a series regular.

“I’m hoping Philip Winchester will come onto another of our shows because I really love him,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline last week.

Before Chicago Justice, NBC cast the former Strike Back star as the lead in another drama series, The Player. Winchester’s history with NBC dates back to 2008 when he landed his first major series role as the lead of drama series Crusoe. He is repped by UTA and UK’s Independent Talent Group.