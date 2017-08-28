The Producers Guild of America announced the initial roster of speakers for the forthcoming Produced By: New York 2017 (PBNY) which will be held on Saturday, October 28. Taking place at the Time Warner Center for the fourth consecutive year, the event will feature Anthony Bourdain, Sarah Jessica Parker, James Schamus, Kelly Carmichael, Nina Jacobson, and others.

This year’s PBNY sessions include a “Conversation With Anthony Bourdain & Lydia Tenaglia” where the two will talk about their creative partnership on A Cook’s Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and the forthcoming Wasted! The Story of Food Waste. Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson from Pretty Matches Productions will be joined by Kelly Carmichael (My Week With Marilyn, Nine), Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games, American Crime Story), and Nina K. Noble (The Wire, The Deuce) for “The Power to Shake It Up” where they will discuss challenging the status quo and actively creating opportunities for women in all aspects of development and production, while telling stories from fresh voices that audiences haven’t heard before.

“Future of Cinema: James Schamus” will feature James Schamus, CEO of Focus Features and Oscar-nominated filmmaker of Brokeback Mountain fame, in an in-depth discussion where he will provide a unique perspective on the current state and future prospects of theatrical features.

In addition, “Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration” will feature some of today’s most acclaimed producers will talk about the filmmaking process and how their partnerships provide the defining elements of their memorable films. Academy Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) will lead the discussion, which will will include Wonder Wheel producer Letty Aronson and production designer Santo Loquasto as well as Wonderstruck producer Christine Vachon and cinematographer Edward Lachman.

Also confirmed to attend are Evgeny Afineevsky (Cries from Syria, Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom), John Canning (VP Interactive Experiences, NBC Entertainment Digital), Jessica Goldberg (The Path, Parenthood), Bianca Goodloe (Managing Partner, Goodloe Law), John Hadity (Executive Vice President, EP Financial Solutions), Gary Lucchesi (President of the Producers Guild of America; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby), Lori McCreary (President of the Producers Guild of America; Invictus, Madam Secretary), Frank Patterson (President, Pinewood Atlanta Studios) and Adaora Udoji (Adviser, VRAR Association; Adjunct Professor, ITP, NYU)

Reaching across film, television and new media, Produced By is an educational forum conducted by acclaimed producers, including numerous Oscar and Emmy award winners, as well as the next generation of creative entrepreneurs. It is specifically created by producers, for producers and features a broad range of programming, including mentoring roundtables, workshops and networking events.

PBNY 2017 is chaired by PGA members Bruce Cohen, Dana Kuznetzkoff and Debbie Myers, who are working very closely with PGA East Vice Presidents William Horberg and Kay Rothman. Diane Salerno of Six Degrees Global is Sponsorship Director, while Caroline Waxler and Emily Gannett will serve as Program Directors and Liz Hart of Liz Hart Events & Design returns as the conference’s Supervising Producer.