PGA Awards: Producers Guild Sets Timeline For 2018 Show

Back in March, the Producers Guild of America set January 20 at the Beverly Hilton for its 29th annual PGA Awards, and today he group today unveiled the timeline for its 2018 trophy show. The nominating process starting December 5 and noms being read on November 21.

Donald De Line and Amy Pascal return as Awards Chairs for a second straight year. No word yet on honorees for such prizes as the Milestone Award, the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures and the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and the Vanguard Award. The 7,500-member PGA is coming off a year in which it handed its top prizes to La La Land and and first-year TV shows Stranger Things and Atlanta.

Here is the full timeline for the 2018 PGA Awards:

Eligibility Period for 2018 Producers Guild Awards

Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Long and Short Form Television, Sports Programs and Children’s Programs: January 1, 2017 –December 31, 2017

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures: September 1, 2017 (late submission deadline is September 15, 2017 – $100 fee will be assessed)

Television Programs: September 29, 2017

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: October 13, 2017

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures only : September 1, 2017(late submission deadline is September 15, 2017 – $100 fee will be assessed)

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs: December 5, 2017

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: December 14, 2017

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs: January 4, 2018 (12pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 4, 2018 (12pm PST)

Producers Guild Awards Nominees Announced

Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures: November 21, 2017

Television Programs: January 5, 2018

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 5, 2018

Final Polls Open

January 5, 2018

Final Polls Close

January 19, 2018 (12pm PST)

Awards Show