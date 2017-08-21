Let’s Play Two, the Pearl Jam concert film born out of the band’s August 2016 shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field during the Cubs’ World Series run, is heading to movie theaters. Abramorama has acquired theatrical rights to the pic, which will hit screens beginning with a weeklong worldwide theatrical engagement in select markets starting September 29 along with one-night-only theatrical events in more than 250 cities worldwide beginning October 3.

The soundtrack also hits shelves September 29.

The pic, directed by Danny Clinch and featuring footage of the band’s shows lead by frontman (and Chicago native) Eddie Vedder, will bow on Fox Sports 1 on October 14 right after Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, and home video comes after that.

Producers are Monkeywrench Productions, Tourgigs Productions, Universal Music Publishing Group, Republic Records, Fox Sports and Major League Baseball in collaboration with Milkt Films and Polygram Entertainment.