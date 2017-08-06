Comedian Pauly Shore is the latest to take a crack at impersonating a political figure. In this case, its White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller in a recent Funny or Die sketch that skewers the recent exchange of words between Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta during a press briefing which centered on immigration.

The short cuts between footage of Shore as Miller and real footage from the press briefing. The clip riffs on the much talked about debate between Miller and Acosta. In the real footage, Acosta says to Miller “The Statue of Liberty says, ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.'” He then adds, “It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.”

Shore jumps in and goes on a so-called history lesson about the Statue of Liberty. After saying that Lady Liberty is holding an iPad, he talks about how Wolverine fought Sabretooth atop of the landmark, which is a nod to 2000’s X-Men. He also goes on to get passionate in his speech by referencing key scenes from Ghostbusters II and Cloverfield that involved the Statue of Liberty before ending with a random clip with an animated version of landmark from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.