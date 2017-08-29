Paul Greengrass will receive the BFI Fellowship. The presentation will be made at the upcoming London Film Festival to honor the documentary filmmaker who transitioned to write, direct and produce films that mixed the commercial kinetic action of the Jason Bourne pictures with the topical hot button subjects found in United 93, Green Zone, Captain Philips and Bloody Sunday. The presentation will be made October 14. The director’s last appearance at the BFI London Film Festival came with the 2013 opening night premiere of Captain Phillips.

BFI chair Josh Berger called Greengrass a filmmaker “whose skill for storytelling is as powerful and courageous as the stories and figures he brings to life in the cinema and on the small screen. As a filmmaker, Paul has been a true pioneer, bringing his instinct and experience from making hard-hitting programs, such as those for World in Action, into the world of cinema. His distinct ability to combine the visceral with the cerebral and offer a nuanced picture of heroism has injected a bold new realism into action thriller movies, leaving audiences around the world transfixed and eager for more.”

Deadline recently revealed that Greengrass will next direct for Netflix a drama he wrote that explores the Norwegian terrorist who murdered 77 (mostly teenagers) in 2011. Said Greengrass of the BFI honor: “On a personal level, I’m particularly touched, as the BFI has always supported my career, and Bloody Sunday was financed through the National Lottery 15 years ago,. Like so many people in our industry, I owe this wonderful organization an enormous debt.”