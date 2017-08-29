Mothers And Daughters‘ director Paul Duddridge has released the first trailer to his film Together, a heart-tugging story centered on the issue of elderly abuse. Starring Peter Bowles and Sylvia Syms, the pic follows a married couple Phil and Rose, who are separated by an unjust care system when Rose finds herself in the hospital after a minor injury. Phil must fight to prevent his wife of over 60 years from being moved into a nursing home. The film, which was co-produced by Siempra Viva Productions, Marmont Films, and TV4 Entertainment, will be released digitally in November. Danielle James also produced. Peek the trailer above.

Black Bicycle Entertainment founder and producer Erika Olde (Home Again) and Ghetto Film School (GFS) have named Jackie Martinez, Taylor Sharp, Rosibel Villalobos, Leslie Torres and Jessica Munoz, as the five recipients of the 2017-2018 Iris-In Program for young women. The bi-coastal mentorship program for film industry pursuits consists of a speaker series and and training program for aspiring female filmmakers. Olde will serve as a mentor in the program which also boasts a roster of female keynotes from all aspects of the industry, who spend one-on-one time with the students to get a full understanding of their vision and skill set. This is in addition to the established curriculum, with the overall goal to create an environment where mentors can teach valuable skills and provide a network to pursue opportunities in the industry.

Blandine Mercier-McGovern has been hired as Head of Licensing and Content Strategy at Kanopy, an on-demand documentary and indie film streaming service made available to public library card holders. Mercier-McGovern will spearhead Kanopy’s global content strategy and content user experience and oversee the company’s expanding curated collection as it moves into public libraries across the county and broadens its audiences. Prior to this post, Mercier-McGovern led Cinema Guild as Head of Distribution, where she discovered, acquired and oversaw the release of films.