Following a day of social media backlash against James Cameron’s critical comments about the blockbuster hit Wonder Woman, the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, took to Twitter tonight to weigh in.

She was philosophical about Cameron’s inability to appreciate Wonder Woman, noting that, “though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.” Jenkins went on to write on the social media platform that Cameron’s praise for her previous feature, Monster, which centered on a troubled woman, should not be at the expense of a female heroine like Wonder Woman‘s Diana.

“There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman,” the filmmaker said, bringing up the movie’s enormous box office success, driven by female audience, as evidence that her movie’s heroine has been embraced as a role model for young women.

Jenkins’ comments were in response to remarks Cameron had made in an interview with The Guardian on Thursday during a promotional tour for Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” the Oscar winner told the UK paper. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing,” the Avatar and Titanic filmmaker added. “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female.”

The comments were all the more surprising, coming from Cameron, a filmmaker who was one of the first to empower a lead female on the big screen in the action genre with Terminator‘s Sarah Conn0r (played by Linda Hamilton) in 1984.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot has grossed over $800M at the worldwide box office.