The Passion of Augustine, winner of last year’s Quebec Cinema Award for Best Picture, makes its VOD bow August 15, and a new trailer for the film gives a look at what to expect.

The film stars Céline Bonnier as Mother Augustine, a Roman Catholic nun who teaches music in a convent school in rural Quebec in the 1960s and is fighting to preserve her school against the backdrop of the social changes wrought by Vatican II and Quebec’s Quiet Revolution.

When her talented but rebellious niece joins the convent, and the government threatens to shut down the school in favor of public education, Augustine’s world is suddenly turned upside down. She and her fellow nuns are forced to confront the waves of modernity, and Mother Augustine herself must search her soul for a new calling.

The Passion of Augustine won two Canadian Screen Awards at the 4th Canadian Screen Awards in 2016, for Best Actress (Bonnier) and Best Original Score (François Dompierre). For the 18th Quebec Cinema Awards (formerly known as the Prix Jutra), the film won 6, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Bonnier.

The film will be available August 15 on multiple digital platforms, including iTunes.

Take a look at the trailer above.