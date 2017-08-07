Update: Paramount’s animated feature Amusement Park is now scheduled to open on March 15, 2019 instead of Aug. 10, 2018 the previous release date announced by the studio at CinemaCon. Dylan Brown’s directorial debut will now serve as counterprogramming to Universal’s untitled Jordan Peele project on its new date.

In addition, the Melrose lot is taking their untitled Nickelodeon animated feature, originally slotted for March 22, 2019, off the calendar.

Previous, Jan. 26: Paramount is moving up its animated feature Amusement Park from March 22, 2019, to July 13, 2018.

Amusement Park marks the directorial debut of Pixar animator Dylan Brown and features a big-name voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver. Given the lead time required for an animated movie, it’s a really good sign when it moves up.

Amusement Park is the only major studio release on its new opening date, following in the wake of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. On its original date of March 22, Amusement Park was sharing real estate with Warner Bros’ Godzilla 2

The Melrose lot also removed its untitled horror event in Imax from its April 28 release date.