Just months after its 2013 launch, Paramount Television in May 2014 inked a first-look deal with True Detective producer Anonymous Content in one of the company’s first major programming partnership as it was ramping up operations. The three-year alliance has been very successful, yielding four series currently on the air and a slew of others in the pipeline.

Now the two companies have extended their deal through the end of 2019. Under the agreement, Paramount TV will continue to have first-look rights to produce and distribute scripted television programming developed by Anonymous Content for broadcast, premium cable, cable and online audiences. Additionally, the partnership has been expanded to also include a co-financing component, giving Anonymous content ownership.

“We consider ourselves lucky to continue our successful partnership with the entire team at Anonymous Content,” said Amy Powell, President, Paramount TV. “From day one, we have worked together seamlessly to identify and pursue projects that are pushing the envelope creatively. We are excited to continue our partnership to identify and deliver premium content to a global audience.”

Netflix

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content are behind the buzzy Netflix drama series 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), the most tweeted about show of 2017 and currently in production on season two, Epix’s Berlin Station, also in production on season two, as well as the upcoming Maniac, a 10-episode dark comedy series for Netflix starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hillto and to be directed by Cary Fukunaga, and The Alienist for TNT, based on the best-selling novel from Caleb Carr, directed and executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen and exec produced by Fukunaga.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Paramount Television,” said Steve Golin, founder and CEO of Anonymous Content. “Collaborating with Amy Powell, Jim Gianopulos and their incredible team has been deeply rewarding, and we look forward to expanding upon the great slate of content we have developed together.”