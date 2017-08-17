Paramount Players has acquired its first project. In competitive bidding, the division hatched by Brian Robbins acquired the book Vacation Guide To The Solar System, which will be adapted by Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. It’s based on the book Olivia Koski, head of operations for Guerilla Science and Jana Grcevich, PhD, an astronomer who has presented at the Hayden Planetarium. It was inspired by Koski and Grcevich’s work with Guerilla Science on the Intergalactic Travel Bureau, a retro futuristic pop-up travel agency that plans vacations to outer space for the public. Tale is set fifty years in the future when tourism within our solar system has become almost routine, a family trip turns into a life or death struggle to return to Earth when something goes terribly wrong. The film will be Jurassic Park in tone matched with The Martian’s reliance on real science.

Goldstein and Daley most recently wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Horrible Bosses. They wrote and directed the Vacation reboot, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2. Up next for them is the New Line comedy thriller Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams for a March 2, 2018 releease. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of the authors with Rachel Vogel of Waxman Leavell. Goldstein and Daley are represented by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.