Paramount Players, the fledgling division hatched under president Brian Robbins today announced its first exec hires. Ali Bell and Matt Dines will be exec vice presidents, both reporting to Robbins.

This comes after the label made its first big material acquisition, a mid-six figure deal for Body Cam, a feature spec script by tyro screenwriter Richmond Riedel, about several LAPD officers haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops… all of which was caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

On the exec hires, Robbins said: “Ali and Matt are talented creative executives who will help Paramount Players build a brand that is identified with new and exciting content. They both have incredible and varied expertise and a great instinct for content that will appeal to new audiences as well as to find opportunities that will not only elevate Paramount, but MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and the rest of the Viacom brands.”

Bell was President of Production and Development for Ivan Reitman & Tom Pollock’s production banner, The Montecito Picture Company & Ghost Corps. There, she produced Ivan Reitman’s Draft Day and the upcoming Ed Helms/Owen Wilson Bastards and Besties for Amblin. Bell served as an Executive Producer on Ghostbusters, Baywatch and Hitchcock. Before that, she was director of development at David Heyman’s Heyday Films, and before that she was at the Paramount division Nickelodeon Movies and worked on Spongebob Squarepants: The Movie, Nacho Libre and Lemony Snicket.

Dines was production veep at MGM, developing Everything, Everything based on the YA novel, the Valley Girl remake, the YA novel Every Day, the upcoming Bradley Cooper-attached Deeper and the Terry Hayes crime thriller Pilgrim. Dines worked for Spyglass before that.