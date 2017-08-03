Paradigm Talent Agency announced this AM that it has acquired Monterey International, a 23-year-old music agency that spun off from Monterey Peninsula Artists in 2004 when the latter was acquired by Paradigm. Monterey International’s roster boasts 190 artists and includes Buddy Guy, Van Morrison, Los Lobos, Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real, Roger Daltrey, Jonny Lang, Joss Stone, BadBadNotGood, Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Whitesnake, The Magpie Salute, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Flint Eastwood, Mavis Staples, Trampled By Turtles, Stick Figure and Trailer Park Boys.

Monterey International has 14 agents in offices in Carmel, CA and Chicago. It will now change its name to Paradigm and while the Chicago office will remain in its space, the California-based staff will move into Paradigm’s Monterey office.

Monterey International partners Garry Buck, Paul Goldman and Ron Kaplan put out this joint statement: “We are very passionate about the jobs we do and the artists we represent and have been for decades. We are thrilled to join the talented team at Paradigm and be able to provide the wide range of services to offer our agents and clients under their remarkable banner.”