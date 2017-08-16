UTA’s loss is Paradigm’s gain. Veteran music agent Rob Zifarelli and fellow agents Adam Countryman and André Guérette, who were in the Toronto office of UTA before the agency’s decision to close it down will now spearhead Paradigm’s efforts above the border. Zifarelli, a highly respected agent, will now be running the Canadian office in Toronto for Paradigm, which has become a music powerhouse over the years.

And it all makes sense because in recent years, Paradigm has set its sights on expansion. It partnered with the Coda Agency in 2014 and also X-ray Touring to broaden its reach in Europe and its musical roster has just been growing over the years. It now reps basically a whos who of hip bands and tried and true acts, everyone from Algiers, Alessia Cara, Diplo, Gucci Mane, Halsey, Lil Uzi Vert, Solange, Sturgill Simpson to Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, K.D. Lang, The Lumineers, Lyle Lovett, The Dave Matthews Band, Shawn Mendes, Snow Patrol, Van Morrison, 10,000 Maniacs and so many more.

Zifarelli, who has been an agent for about two decades, has been involved in the careers of City and Colour, Feist, Phantogram, Vance Joy, Broken Social Scene, Boy & Bear, Dashboard Confessional, Christine and the Queens, Tash Sultana, Alexisonfire, Bahamas, Dan Mangan, James Vincent McMorrow, Meg Mac, Stars, Xavier Rudd and many others. Last year, he won Agent Of The Year at the inaugural Live Music Industry Awards during last year’s Canadian Music Week.

Countryman is a veteran agent with more than a decade of experience in the concert business. He has been influential in the careers of artists such as Arkells, A Tribe Called Red, Hey Rosetta!, Half Moon Run and Andy Shauf. While André Guérette has worked as an artist manager and talent agent for several years, with a focus on simultaneously building careers for his artists domestically and internationally. His roster includes many of Quebec’s biggest artists, including Patrick Watson, Matt Holubowski, Alex Nevsky, Bobby Bazini, Christine and the Queens, The Barr Brothers, Martha Wainwright and Marie-Pierre Arthur.

“Canada is an important source of creative talent for our agency. Rob, André and Adam are highly respected as seasoned and cutting edge agents,” said Paradigm music executive Tom Windish. “We’re excited to have their expertise on our side as we continue to strengthen our worldwide network of agents and offerings to our clients.”