Page Six TV, the syndicated daily strip from Twentieth Television, Endemol Shine North America and the New York Post, is set to launch Monday, September 18. Watch a new promo above.

Focusing on gossip and news from the worlds of entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics, the show is cleared in more than 200 local U.S. markets covering 98% of the country. It will air on Fox Television Stations in 16 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Endemol Shine North America

Kay O’Connell (Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe) and Michael Bachmann (Dish Nation) today were named as executive producers of Page Six TV, with Kathleen Rajsp (The View) as co-executive producer. They join previously announced EPs Jesse Angelo, CEO and publisher of the New York Post, and Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg and Rob Smith.

John Fugelsang hosts Page Six TV, and the show’s insiders include Bevy Smith (Fashion Queens), entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister and New York Post Page Six reporter Carlos Greer. Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr will provide updates and insight as well as exclusive first-looks into breaking stories from the newsroom.

“We’ve assembled a great station lineup, a terrific production team and group of insiders and now we’re ready to bring Page Six TV to a national audience for the first time,” Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego said.