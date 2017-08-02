The release date for Legendary’s Pacific Rim Uprising is being pushed by a month from February 23 of next year to March 23, Universal said this afternoon. That places it on the same weekend as Liongate’s Jamie Foxx-starring Robin Hood and one week before Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One from Warner Bros.

The date change is curious as it had been on a clear weekend previously but was only a week after Black Panther. The film, which is headlined by Star Wars’ John Boyega, is the follow-up to Pacific Rim which grossed $411 million globally in 2013.

The movie about monsters and mech is directed by Steven S. DeKnight and also stars Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.