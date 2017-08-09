Fifty years since they played newlyweds in the film adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot In The Park, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford are reunited in Netflix feature, Our Souls At Night. The duo plays a couple unexpectedly finding love later in life. A bucolic teaser for the film, which will have its world premiere in Venice next month, has just dropped. There’s not much action in the clip, but it’s a sweet first glimpse as Fonda cozies up to Redford, in a pick-up truck, to the strains of Etta James singing “A Sunday Kind Of Love.”

Fonda and Redford have worked together in other films, including 1966’s The Chase and 1979’s The Electric Horseman. Our Souls At Night, directed by The Lunchbox‘s Ritesh Batra, reteams them in the Scott Neustadter- and Michael H Weber-penned adaptation of the Kent Haruf novel.

Set in Colorado, it kicks off when Addie Moore (Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d lived nearby for decades, but had little contact. Their children are far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

Fonda and Redford will be honored with Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement on September 1 on the Lido.

Our Souls At Night also stars Bruce Dern, Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer and Iain Armitage. It will go out on Netflix and in select theaters on September 29.