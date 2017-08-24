The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set its submission deadlines for the 90th Academy Awards show consideration. Submissions for individual categories and the General Entry/Official Screen Credits (OSC) form are due by 5 p.m. PT on the following dates:

  • Documentary Short Subject – Friday, September 1
  • Documentary Feature – Wednesday, September 20
  • Animated Short Film – Monday, October 2
  • Live Action Short Film – Monday, October 2
  • Foreign Language Film – Monday, October 2
  • Animated Feature Film – Wednesday, November 1
  • Original Sore – Friday, December 1
  • Original Song – Friday, December 1
  • General Entry/OSC Form – December 1

Submissions may be initiated online at submissions.oscars.org.  Complete rules for entry are at oscars.org/rules.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 next year at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.  The event will be televised live by ABC Television Network and be available live in more than 225 countries and territories.