The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set its submission deadlines for the 90th Academy Awards show consideration. Submissions for individual categories and the General Entry/Official Screen Credits (OSC) form are due by 5 p.m. PT on the following dates:

Documentary Short Subject – Friday, September 1

Documentary Feature – Wednesday, September 20

Animated Short Film – Monday, October 2

Live Action Short Film – Monday, October 2

Foreign Language Film – Monday, October 2

Animated Feature Film – Wednesday, November 1

Original Sore – Friday, December 1

Original Song – Friday, December 1

General Entry/OSC Form – December 1

Submissions may be initiated online at submissions.oscars.org. Complete rules for entry are at oscars.org/rules.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 next year at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The event will be televised live by ABC Television Network and be available live in more than 225 countries and territories.