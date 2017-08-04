The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is looking to recognize “individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation” in 11 areas, and has opened a 12-day submissions window for the 2017 Scientific and Technical Awards.

The Academy’s 11 “distinct scientific and technical investigations” are made public so individuals and companies have the opportunity to submit achievements for review.

The deadline to submit entries is Tuesday, August 15, at 5 p.m. PT. The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards Committee has started investigations into the following areas:

-Systems using multiple, stabilized, synced cameras to capture background footage, with integrated playback for simulating movement in static vehicles -Submersible, telescoping camera cranes -Automated systems for cinema auditorium quality control -Systems for onset digital dailies with color managed workflows -Systems for onboard RAW recording for digital cinema cameras -Gyroscopically stabilized camera platforms for aerial cinematography -Systems for modular character rigging enabling large scale, complex, high quality 3D digital character animation -Systems for digital storyboarding and story reel development -Efficient systems for interactive animation of large numbers of high-resolution 3D characters with full surface detail -Single surface audio platforms for automated dialogue replacement (ADR) -Software applications to synthesize complex sound scenes from a limited set of source elements

After the investigations are conducted in each of the technology categories, the Sci-Tech committee will meet in November to vote on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions.

The 2017 Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.