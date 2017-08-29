When One Mississippi launched its first season on Amazon last year, I said in my review that the Tig Notaro traumedy was outstanding. Well, Season 2 of the series created by Notaro and Diablo Cody debuts September 8 and, as I say in my video review above, it’s even better. Now even more on point, it’s something you should definitely binge the first weekend after Labor Day.

In what may be one of the more spry shows around, the upcoming six-episode run steps into the swamp of the increasingly prevalent prejudices and politics of America with wit, candor and an unbendable steel spine. If last season of the semi-fictional series was about a semi-fictional Notaro addressing the consequences of her cancer, Los Angeles, the death of her mother and the family left behind, this year Mississippi stares into America’s tragedies.

Yet never — and this is important — does the distinct point of view of the series falter into being deafeningly didactic. Which is not something you can’t often say for other small-screen projects trying to come to terms with seemingly endlessly divisive ex-Celebrity Apprentice host Donald Trump becoming President of the United States and the divisions now searing into the country.

Addressing topics such as racism, sexism, classism, the Civil War, religion, revelations of child abuse and workplace sexual harassment, this cycle of One Mississippi showrun by Kate Robin and co-starring Stephanie Allynne, Noah Harpster and John Rothman is even more heartbreaking that the first season, though in a very different way. Add to that mix the search for love across numerous divides and the exceptional talents of newcomers Carly Jibson and Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph and you have yourself something truly potent for these times — oh, and Notaro has lost none of her deadpan ability to slay with a funny line.

So, click on my video review of Season 2 of One Mississippi for more of my take. Will you be watching?