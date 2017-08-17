EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Colman (The Lobster), Alice Englert (Ginger and Rosa) and Thomas Mann (Me, Earl and the Dying Girl) have been set to star in Them That Follow, which Brittany Poulton and Daniel Savage will direct from their original screenplay. Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce for Amasia Entertainment, along with Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson for G-BASE. Amasia is financing an October shoot in Ohio.

Them That Follow is a dramatic thriller set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where a Pentecostal pastor, Lemuel Childs, and his believers handle venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. The tale focuses on Lemuel’s daughter, Mara (Alice Englert). She holds a secret that threatens to tear the church apart: her romantic past with a nonbeliever, Augie (Thomas Mann). As Mara’s wedding to a devoted follower looms, she must decide whether or not to trust the steely matriarch of their community, Hope (Olivia Colman), with her heart and life at stake.

Amasia will finance the film after the company launched a new TV division — headed by Tracy Mercer — and recently set up the feature film version of Emil Ferris’ ground-breaking graphic novel My Favorite Things Is Monsters, at Sony. G-BASE has filmed Millennium’s submarine thriller Hunter Killer, STX’s Den of Thieves and Keepers, with the third installment of Butler’s Olympus Has Fallen franchise also in the offing. G-BASE is producing Angel Has Fallen for next year.

Englert is repped by CAA and Hamilton/Hodell and Shanahan, Colman is repped by ICM and United Artists, Mann is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment, Poulton and Savage are repped by CAA and Grandview.