EXCLUSIVE: Odeya Rush is set to co-star along side Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$) in Dumplin’, a music-driven comedy à la Pitch Perfect and Bring It On directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses)

The pic centers on Willowdean (Macdonald), nicknamed Dumplin, a confident, plus-sized, teen who, to spite her erstwhile beauty pageant queen mom (Aniston), enlists in a local pageant. What starts as an impulsive one-day protest snowballs as Will inadvertently becomes the inspiration for a ragtag group of teenage outcasts joining the pageant.

Rush will play Ellen ‘El’ Dryver, Willowdean’s best friend, who complicates things when she decides to enter the beauty pageant across Will.

Kristin Hahn wrote the script, which she based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 YA novel, and will produce the project with Michael Costigan (Ghost In The Shell) will produce via his COTA Films banner

Rush can be seen in the soon-to-be released film Lady Bird, the directorial debut pic from Greta Gerwig, which A24 is releasing. She’s repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.