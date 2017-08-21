Numan Acar has been cast in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, which is being directed by Guy Ritchie. He’s joining Will Smith as Genie as well as Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, in the roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively.

Written by John August (Big Fish), the adaptation is based on the 1992 animated classic and follows the story of Aladdin, who finds a magic lamp and the bigger-than-life genie that grants him three wishes. Acar will play Hakim, the head of the guards and Jafar’s right-hand man.

The film is being produced by Dan Lin with Jonathan Eirich serving as exec producer.

In addition to Aladdin, Acar is set to appear in Horse Soldiers, the Nicolai Fuglsig-directed drama that stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena. It’s based on a true story about a U.S. Special Forces Team and their untested captain sent to a rugged region of Afghanistan in the weeks following 9/11.

Acar’s co-stars in the German film In The Fade, along with Diane Kruger, which screened at Cannes this year and has also recurred on past seasons of Homeland and Prison Break. He’s repped by D2 Management.