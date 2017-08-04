Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer to the upcoming convent period drama Novitiate, written and directed by Maggie Betts. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance fest, where SPC nabbed worldwide distribution rights in a mid-seven-figure deal. Starring Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson and Dianna Agron, the pic will bow in theaters October 27.

Spanning from the early 1950s to the mid-’60s, the film follows Cathleen (Qualley) who, raised by a non-religious, single mother in rural Tennessee, gets a scholarship to Catholic school and is drawn into the mystery and romanticism of a life devoted to the worship and servitude of God. With the dawn of the Vatican II era, radical changes in the Church are threatening the course of nuns’ lives. As Cathleen progresses from the postulant to the novitiate stage of training, she finds her faith repeatedly confronted and challenged by the harsh realities of being a servant of God.

Morgan Saylor, Maddie Hasson, Liana Liberto, Rebecca Dayan, Eline Powell, and Denis O’Hare co-star.

Check out the trailer above.