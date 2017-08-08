Nora-Jane Noone joins Farshad Farahat (Argo) and Homeland’s Maury Sterling to topline Randy Feldman’s in drama Know Your Enemy, which starts shooting this month in Los Angeles. The film, said to be an exploration of preconceptions and misconceptions, follows a Middle Eastern man (Farahat) who invades the home of a young, affluent couple (Noone & Sterling) as the result of a road rage incident. Jaime Gallagher, Bruce Bundy, Nick Boraine and Danny Boushebel will co-star. Veteran actor Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries) is producing the project, while Roger Birnbaum (Bruce Almighty) will serve as exec producer. Gallagher is also co-producing and LP Chad Schultz’s The Malt Shop will serve as the co-production company. Noone, whose credits include Brooklyn starring Saoirse Ronan, and The Magdalene Sisters ,is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Denton Brierley in UK. Farahat is with TalentWorks and Authentic and Sterling by Innovative and Forward Entertainment.

Amber Midthunder, who stars in the FX/Marvel series Legion, has joined the indie feature Highway, alongside Josh Hartnett, Lucy Fry and Eiza Gonzalez, written and directed by Alexandra McGuinness. It centers on Heidi who, when her best friend goes missing at a rodeo, goes on a search across the desert, digging up secrets and encountering the violence of life on the road. Anna O’Malley, Dominic Wright and Eamonn Clear are producing. In addition to Highway, Midthunder is set as the lead in 14 Cameras, the horroer thriller sequel to 13 Cameras helmed by Seth Fuller and Scott Hussion, from a script by Victor Zarcoff. 30 Bones Cinema and Hood ricer Entertainment are producing the pic with Gravitas Ventures handling distribution. Midthunder, who last appeared in the Oscar nominated film Hell or High Water, is repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and Stone Manners Salners Agency.