Paladin has acquired Mr. Roosevelt, the comedy that stars former Saturday Night Live regular Noël Wells in what is also her directorial debut. The pic, which won the audience award and the Louis Black Lone Star Award at SXSW this year, is now set to bow in theaters in late fall, and Netflix has also acquired worldwide streaming rights and will launch it later this year. Wells plays Emily, a talented but hard-to-classify comedic performer who left behind her home and boyfriend to pursue career opportunities in L.A. When a loved one falls ill, she rushes back to Austin where she’s forced to stay with her ex-boyfriend and his new-and-improved girlfriend, a totally together woman with a five-year plan. She is forced to question everyone’s values: are they sell-outs or have they just figured out what makes them happy? And is she following her dreams or is she just a self-absorbed loser? Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda and Andre Hyland co-star. Beachside’s Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub produced with Revelator’s Chris Ohlson, and Wells co-produced.

FilmRise has acquired worldwide rights to The Secret Life Of Lance Letscher, a documentary from frequent Richard Linklater collaborator and Oscar-nominated editor Sandra Adair, who has cut Linklater’s films from Boyhood to Dazed And Confused. A late fall theatrical release is planned, and the docu will be part of Amazon Video Direct’s Film Festival Stars program. Adair’s directorial debut, which bowed at SXSW, is a personal and psychological portrait of Letscher, an internationally known (and Austin-based) visual artist. It was produced by Kristi Frazier and Adair and executive produced by Jill and Robert Turner. The deal was negotiated between FilmRise and Cinetic Media.