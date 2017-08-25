Nikohl Boosheri, who currently appears in Freeform new series The Bold Type, will star in The Wedding, along with Sam Abbas, who wrote and is directing the film, in his feature debut. The indie follows Rami (Abbas), an individual who goes against the taboos of sexuality within Muslim culture to explore his own sexuality. James Penfold (North of South, West of East), Harry Aspinwall (TURN: Washington’s Spies), and Ruba Blal (Elite Zexer’s Sand Storm) round out the cast. Casey Hartnett (The Crash) is producing alongside Abbas, Kyleigh Johnson, and Neal Kumar as filming is underway.

Rex/Shutterstock

School of Rock actor Lance Lim (Independence Day: Resurgence) is set to star in the indie thriller Crossing along with Elizabeth Sung (Memoirs of a Geisha). Z. Eric Yang is directing the film, his first feature, from a script by Yang adapted based on the Asian American young adult novel of the same title by author Andrew Xia Fukuda. It follows 15-year-old Xing, a cynical Chinese immigrant who attends a predominantly white high school in upstate New York. Xing becomes the lead suspect in a series of student abductions and murders and must prove that he doesn’t fit their profile before the true killer goes free. Quentin Lee is producing. Lim is repped by The Park Noack Agency and Sung is with BRS/Gage and Echelon Talent Management.