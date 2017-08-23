UPDATED with more details: Tyler MacIntyre and Chris Hill have sold their original spec script Nightlight, which is being described as a contained horror thriller, to Sony’s Columbia Pictures. MacIntyre, who directed the SXSW horror comedy Tragedy Girls which he also co-wrote with Hill, is in line to direct. We’re hearing the deal was struck in a competitive situation.

The project was brought in by Vincent Gatewood at Unique Features who will produce with Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne. Columbia’s Sara Rastogi will oversee. No other plot details were forthcoming for the low-budget pic.

Tragedy Girls, which bowed at SXSW in the spring, was co-written by MacIntyre, Hill and Justin Olson. Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson and Alexandra Shipp starred.

McIntyre and Hill are repped by APA, Epicenter and Jackoway Tyerman.