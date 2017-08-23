EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage has signed on to star in Between Worlds, a supernatural thriller, directed by Spain-based filmmaker Maria Pulera. Franka Potente (The Conjuring 2), Penelope Mitchell (Hemlock Grove) and Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!) also co-star in the film, which will shoot in Alabama and Sweden, beginning next week.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by Pulera, the story follows Joe, (Cage), a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. He meets Julie (Potente), a spiritually gifted woman who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Mitchell). But the spirit of Joe’s dead wife Mary proves stronger, possessing the young woman’s body and determined to settle her unfinished business with the living.

Pulera and Eric Banoun of Rise Up Films are producing the project with David Hillary (Dog Eat Dog) via his Deviant Films label.

Cage seems to have fully bounced back since injuring his ankle on the set of his film #211 back in May. In addition to Between Worlds and #211, Cage was also set to star in the action thriller Mandy, which was scheduled to shoot in summer. He’s repped by CAA, LINK Entertainment, and Bloom, Hergott Diemer, Rosenthal.

Potente, who appeared in the first two Bourne movies and recently recurred on the FX series Taboo, is repped by Gersh and Thuline Entertainment. Repped by APA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Mitchell had a recurring role as Liv Parker in CW’s The Vampire Diaries. Clayton, who starred in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movies and indie film King Cobra, is with Gersh, Industry Entertainment, and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

Hillary is repped by Ensemble Entertainment and Rosen Law Group.