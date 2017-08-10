Nick Jonas has signed on to Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking, the Lionsgate film adaptation of the book by Patrick Ness. He joins Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demian Bichir, and the recently announced Kurt Sutter in the film about a guy (Holland) who lives on the distant planet of New World, which is struck by a virus that inflicts immersive visions of one’s every thought. The script is by Charlie Kaufman, Ness, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli and John Lee Hancock. Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Doug Davison are producing the film, which Lionsgate will release March 1, 2019.

Chris Perfetti has been cast in the indie film Please Come With Me about a long term couple struggling to navigate long distance, career, and infidelity. Directed by Michael Ciulla, from a script by Ciulla and Sara Lindsey, the film will be shot in 12 parts over the course of a year. Anna Jaller and Lindsey are producing. Perfetti, who was last seen in a recurring role on the HBO mini-series The Night Of, is repped by Paradigm.