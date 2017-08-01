Nick Cannon is set to host Lip Sync Battle Shorties, Nickelodeon’s kid-focused spinoff of Spike’s Emmy-nominated global phenom Lip Sync Battle.

He’ll be joined by social media sensation JoJo Siwa, who’ll serve as Cannon’s sidekick providing commentary on each performance.

The 10-episode series, which features real-life kids lip-syncing pop songs in celebration of their favorite artists, will premiere in early 2018, with Halloween and holiday specials set to air later this year.

“I’m excited to host the first season of Lip Sync Battle Shorties, said Cannon. “It’s always a pleasure to work with my family at Nickelodeon. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching the kids lip-sync their favorite songs and perform like their favorite artists”.

The new gig comes six months following Cannon’s exit from America’s Got Talent. It also reunites Cannon with Nickelodeon, where he appeared on the network’s sketch show All That. Cannon created and continues to host Wild ‘n Out for Nickelodeon’s sister network MTV.

“Nick Cannon grew up on Nickelodeon and into one of the best hosts and comedic actors on TV. Along with his passion for music, he brings with him such an amazing understanding and enthusiasm for kid performers. We feel very lucky to have Nick at the helm of Shorties, we’re ready to rock!,” said executive producers Casey Patterson and Jay Peterson.

Nickelodeon premiered an hour-long Lip Sync Battle Shorties special in December which drew more than two million total viewers in Live+7. The special has garnered over 20 million views on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel to date.

“With Nick Cannon at the helm, every episode of Lip Sync Battle Shorties will be an over-the-top Nickelodeon event, with real kids in the driver’s seat, battling head-to-head in the ultimate competition show,” said Bronwen O’Keefe, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Live Action and Movies.

The two-time Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle on Spike TV can be seen in over 140 countries worldwide. The critically-acclaimed series has delivered over one billion cross-platform views since launch, over two million YouTube Channel subscribers, over two million fans on Facebook, and is the most watched original series in Spike history.