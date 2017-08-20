Monday’s solar eclipse is a cosmically big show, and the media is giving the celestial phenomena the star treatment. The eclipse will allow everyone in the continental US an opportunity to see at least a partial blockage of the sun by the moon, cloud cover permitting. The full 73-mile wide lunar shadow will take one hour and 33 minutes to travel from Oregon to South Carolina.

If you can’t get outside to see the first US total eclipse in nearly 40 years – or if you’re not in one of the 14 states that will fully experience it – here’s some TV and online locations for your viewing pleasure: