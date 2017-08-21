Authorities remain baffled over the disappearance of talent agent Mark Schlegel, who was last seen leaving his New Jersey home more than a week ago.

“There’s been no contact from him or with anybody who knows his possible whereabouts,” Oradell Sgt. Derek Kahill tells nj.com. “There’s a lot of concern in general.”

Schlegel, 57, who works for CornerStone Talent Agency in Manhattan, has a client list that includes Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Daniel Sunjata (The Dark Knight Rises) and Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), among others. He has been with CornerStone since 2002.

He was last seen Sunday, August 13 around 3:30 PM leaving his Oradell home, heading toward a road three blocks away, carrying a gift bag. He did not have his keys, phone or wallet in his possession, police said.

Police have searched several areas of Oradell on foot, and have also interviewed his colleagues for any leads. Two Nixle alerts also were sent out last week to residents about Schlegel’s disappearance, according to nj.com. But so far, his disappearance remains a mystery.