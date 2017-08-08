The 55th New York Film Festival is set to unspool from September 28-October 15 with a roster that features hometown stories from U.S. filmmakers and a host of international festival award winners. The Film Society of Lincoln Center unveiled the 25-picture Main Slate today with works from 2017 Cannes laureates Ruben Ostlund, Robin Campillo and Agnès Varda as well as NYFF veterans Aki Kaurismäki and Agnieszka Holland who are returning to NY following triumphs in Berlin.
Also on deck is Luca Guadagnino’s lauded Call Me by Your Name which will mark his NYFF debut. Other first-timers include Sean Baker, Greta Gerwig, Serge Bozon, Dee Rees, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Alain Gomis and Valeska Grisebach.
As previously announced, the fest kicks off with the world premiere of Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, a lyrical road movie starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne. The Centerpiece gala is Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, a love letter to New York which debuted in Cannes. And, quintessential New York filmmaker, Woody Allen, closes the proceedings with the world premiere of his latest, Wonder Wheel, a Coney Island-set story led by Kate Winslet. Each is an Amazon Studios release.
There’s a sizable Amazon and Netflix presence with at least five titles from the streaming services combined.
NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said today, “Every year, I’m asked about the themes in our Main Slate lineup, and every year I say the same thing: we choose the best films we see, and the common themes and preoccupations arise only after the fact. As I look at this slate of beautiful work, I could just make a series of simple observations: that these films come from all over the globe; that there is a nice balance of filmmakers known and unknown to many here in New York; that the overall balance between frankness and artistry holds me in awe; that there are two gala selections with the word ‘wonder’ in their titles; and that eight of the 25 films were directed by women.”
The NYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Revivals, Convergence and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here’s the full Main Slate:
Opening Night
Last Flag Flying
Dir. Richard Linklater
Centerpiece
Wonderstruck
Dir. Todd Haynes
Closing Night
Wonder Wheel
Dir. Woody Allen
Before We Vanish
Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa
BPM (Beats Per Minute)/120 battements par minute
Dir. Robin Campillo
Bright Sunshine In/Un beau soleil intérieur
Dir. Claire Denis
Call Me by Your Name
Dir. Luca Guadagnino
The Day After
Dir. Hong Sang-soo
Faces Places/Visages villages
Dir. Agnès Varda & JR
Félicité
Dir. Alain Gomis
The Florida Project
Dir. Sean Baker
Ismael’s Ghosts/Les fantômes d’Ismaël
Dir. Arnaud Desplechin
Lady Bird
Dir. Greta Gerwig
Lover for a Day/L’Amant d’un jour
Dir. Philippe Garrel
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Dir. Noah Baumbach
Mrs. Hyde/Madame Hyde
Dir. Serge Bozon
Mudbound
Dir. Dee Rees
On the Beach at Night Alone
Dir. Hong Sang-soo
The Other Side of Hope/Toivon tuolla puolen
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki
The Rider
Dir. Chloé Zhao
Spoor/Pokot
Dir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia Adamik
The Square
Dir. Ruben Östlund
Thelma
Dir. Joachim Trier
Western
Dir. Valeska Grisebach
Zama
Dir. Lucrecia Martel
