The 55th New York Film Festival is set to unspool from September 28-October 15 with a roster that features hometown stories from U.S. filmmakers and a host of international festival award winners. The Film Society of Lincoln Center unveiled the 25-picture Main Slate today with works from 2017 Cannes laureates Ruben Ostlund, Robin Campillo and Agnès Varda as well as NYFF veterans Aki Kaurismäki and Agnieszka Holland who are returning to NY following triumphs in Berlin.

Also on deck is Luca Guadagnino’s lauded Call Me by Your Name which will mark his NYFF debut. Other first-timers include Sean Baker, Greta Gerwig, Serge Bozon, Dee Rees, Chloé Zhao, Joachim Trier, Alain Gomis and Valeska Grisebach.

As previously announced, the fest kicks off with the world premiere of Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, a lyrical road movie starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne. The Centerpiece gala is Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, a love letter to New York which debuted in Cannes. And, quintessential New York filmmaker, Woody Allen, closes the proceedings with the world premiere of his latest, Wonder Wheel, a Coney Island-set story led by Kate Winslet. Each is an Amazon Studios release.

There’s a sizable Amazon and Netflix presence with at least five titles from the streaming services combined.

NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said today, “Every year, I’m asked about the themes in our Main Slate lineup, and every year I say the same thing: we choose the best films we see, and the common themes and preoccupations arise only after the fact. As I look at this slate of beautiful work, I could just make a series of simple observations: that these films come from all over the globe; that there is a nice balance of filmmakers known and unknown to many here in New York; that the overall balance between frankness and artistry holds me in awe; that there are two gala selections with the word ‘wonder’ in their titles; and that eight of the 25 films were directed by women.”

The NYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Revivals, Convergence and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here’s the full Main Slate:

Opening Night

Last Flag Flying

Dir. Richard Linklater

Centerpiece

Wonderstruck

Dir. Todd Haynes

Closing Night

Wonder Wheel

Dir. Woody Allen

Before We Vanish

Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

BPM (Beats Per Minute)/120 battements par minute

Dir. Robin Campillo

Bright Sunshine In/Un beau soleil intérieur

Dir. Claire Denis

Call Me by Your Name

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Day After

Dir. Hong Sang-soo

Faces Places/Visages villages

Dir. Agnès Varda & JR

Félicité

Dir. Alain Gomis

The Florida Project

Dir. Sean Baker

Ismael’s Ghosts/Les fantômes d’Ismaël

Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Lady Bird

Dir. Greta Gerwig

Lover for a Day/L’Amant d’un jour

Dir. Philippe Garrel

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Mrs. Hyde/Madame Hyde

Dir. Serge Bozon

Mudbound

Dir. Dee Rees

On the Beach at Night Alone

Dir. Hong Sang-soo

The Other Side of Hope/Toivon tuolla puolen

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

The Rider

Dir. Chloé Zhao

Spoor/Pokot

Dir. Agnieszka Holland, in cooperation with Kasia Adamik

The Square

Dir. Ruben Östlund

Thelma

Dir. Joachim Trier

Western

Dir. Valeska Grisebach

Zama

Dir. Lucrecia Martel