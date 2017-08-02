History is about to get a lot more funny on Netflix. The streaming giant has tapped six young actors for The Who Was? Show, an upcoming historical comedy sketch series which introduces kids to leading figures from yesteryear. The new series was inspired by Penguin Workshop’s bestselling Who Was? biography series.

Presented as a show within a show, Hayley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs), Adam Hochstetter (The Kicks), Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods), Bentley Green (Fat Camp), Zach Timson and Kirrille Berger will play themselves at Who HQ as they prepare to play famous and infamous characters from the past through a mixture of sketches, songs and animation. In addition to a host of yet-to-be-announced celebrity cameos, Andy Daly from Comedy Central’s Review will play the role of a meddlesome tv executive in each episode.

“We went on a cross-country casting search and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the six amazingly talented cast members we discovered. We feel we’ve struck comedy gold,” said Executive Bob Higgins in a statement, “and Andy Daly agreeing to join us is an embarrassment of comic riches…we’re unbelievably lucky and thrilled to have them all on The Who Was? Show.”

Each of the 13 half hour episodes will feature live action, animated shorts, improvisation, sketches, musical performances and guest appearances.

The series was developed by Penguin Workshop with producers FremantleMedia Kids & Family (FMK) and Matador Content. California-based animation studio Bento Box Entertainment is also on board. Rich Korson, Francesco Sedita and Jay Peterson serve as Executive Producers.

The Who Was? Show is slated to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2018.