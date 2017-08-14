Netflix continues its expansion into original young adult series with a pickup of an eight-episode British drama.

Created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, the untitled series is described as a teenage love story with supernatural twists. It is produced by the UK-based New Pictures, led by Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Willow Grylls, which also is behind another supernatural British drama series recently picked up by Netflix, Requiem.

​Farren Blackburn (Daredevil, Dr. Who) is set to direct six of the eight episodes. He executive produces the series with Pattinson, Pyke and Grylls. Filming is slated to take place in the U.K. and Norway.

Netflix has been making a push in original series targeting young adults, launched with breakout hit 13 Reasons Why.