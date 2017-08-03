Netflix has announced a brand new true crime series — but it’s nothing like anything they have aired before. From Tony Yacenda (Pillow Talking) and Daniel Perrault (Honest Trailers) comes American Vandal a true crime satire series that, despite its skewering of the genre, is played incredibly straight in the new trailer.

Clearly a riff off of the streaming giant’s acclaimed true crime series Making A Murderer and The Keepers, American Vandal is a half-hour true crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian Peter Maldanaldo​ (Tyler Alvarez) investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), the troubled senior accused for the phallic vandalization.

The series also stars Griffin Gluck, Camille Hyde, ​Eduardo Franco, Jessica Juarez, Lou Wilson, Camille Ramsey, Calum Worthy, and G Hannelius. Dan Lagana (Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous) is the showrunner and serves as EP alongside Lagana, Perrault, Joe Farrell for Funny or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts Entertainment. The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.

Season 1 of American Vandal launches Friday, September 15.